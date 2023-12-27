Lee Sun-Kyun Of 'Parasite' Film Is Found Dead

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r\n\r\nSouth Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film \"Parasite,\" was discovered dead in a car in Seoul on Wednesday, according to authorities, after weeks of a thorough police investigation into his suspected drug usage.\r\n\r\nWhen police and rescue personnel first discovered Lee in the automobile parked on a street in northern Seoul, they thought he was comatose. The Seongbuk police station in Seoul claims that after some time, emergency personnel verified his death.\r\n\r\nFollowing a report from Lee's manager and Lee's wife actress\u00a0Jeon Hye-jin that Lee, 48, was missing, police had been looking for him.
MENAFN27122023007116015312ID1107661704
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.