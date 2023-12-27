Lee Sun-Kyun Of 'Parasite' Film Is Found Dead

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film \"Parasite,\" was discovered dead in a car in Seoul on Wednesday, according to authorities, after weeks of a thorough police investigation into his suspected drug usage.\r

When police and rescue personnel first discovered Lee in the automobile parked on a street in northern Seoul, they thought he was comatose. The Seongbuk police station in Seoul claims that after some time, emergency personnel verified his death.\r

Following a report from Lee's manager and Lee's wife actress\u00a0Jeon Hye-jin that Lee, 48, was missing, police had been looking for him.

