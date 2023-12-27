Gurama Art Through Eyes Of Contemporary Artists

Baku Photography House has opened an exhibition, "Gurama Art,"
as part of the 2nd National Gurama Festival.
Around 17 artists showcased their art pieces at the exhibition,
reflecting the integration of traditional embroidery into modern
art, Azernews reports.
The works of art displayed at the exhibition were created with
the help of modern painting, sculpture, miniatures, calligraphy,
computer graphics, and digital technologies.
Vugar Ali, Mehriban Shamsaddinskaya, Vusala Agaraziyeva, Mammad
Rashidov, Orkhan Garayev, Parinisa Asgarova, Ayten Abdullayeva,
Gunel Ravilova, Rena Taghiyeva, Elchin Yahyazade, Jeyhun Coshgun,
Gul Bektamirov, Sadat Bekirova, Shalala Salamzade, Agameli Aliyev,
Tamira Ibrahimova, and Nargiz Asgarova's art works were highly
appreciated by art lovers.
Organised by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural
Reserve Department, the exhibition will run until January 9.
Gurama is a type of art and craft that takes a special place in
Azerbaijan's culture.
For many decades, gurama has been widely spread in Azerbaijan.
The patchwork was very common until the beginning of the 20th
century.
Now simple and original geometric patterns are replaced by more
complex combinations of colors and shapes.
Work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is
currently underway.
Note that the first National Gurama Festival was held for the
first time in 2022.
A large patchwork was presented as part of the festival. Four
and a half metres wide and 25 metres long, the gurama left everyone
astonished.
A giant patchwork was created in the Icherisheher and Gala State
Historical and Ethnographic Reserves. The presentation took place
in front of the Maiden's Tower.
A number of events were held within the festival, including a
scientific and practical conference, an exhibition of arts and
crafts, a fair and sale, master classes, art therapy, book
presentations, etc.