Partial Change Of Administrative-Territorial Division Of Eight Districts In Karabakh And Eastern Zangezur Approved

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President Ilham Aliyev signed a law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on partial amendments to the administrative-territorial division of Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Lachin and Shusha districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.