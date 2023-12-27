               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Partial Change Of Administrative-Territorial Division Of Eight Districts In Karabakh And Eastern Zangezur Approved


12/27/2023 8:10:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President Ilham Aliyev signed a law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on partial amendments to the administrative-territorial division of Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Lachin and Shusha districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661555

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search