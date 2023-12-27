Missile attack targets US military base in northeastern Syria

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a missile attack targeted a US military base located in the Al-Hasakah governorate in northeastern Syria.



The base, situated in the town of Al-Shaddadi, reportedly did not result in any casualties, according to information from local sources as reported by a Turkish news agency.



As of now, there has been no immediate comment from the United States regarding the incident.



This missile attack adds to a series of similar incidents involving US military bases in northern and northeastern Syria.



Areas such as the Tanf region, the city of Al-Malikiyah on the Iraq border, Al-Hasakah governorate, as well as Al-Shaddadi have been subjected to multiple attacks in the past.



These attacks typically involve unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground-to-ground weapons.



It is worth mentioning that Iran-backed groups have been implicated in carrying out such attacks, deploying armed drones targeting US bases in regions east of the Euphrates River, which are currently under the occupation of the YPG/PKK terror group.

