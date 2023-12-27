Azerbaijan Introduces Amendments To Law On Insurance Activity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on amendments to the law
"On Insurance Activity", Trend reports.
According to the amended law, the order of satisfaction of
creditors' claims of the insurer has been changed.
The eighth priority is to be given to the sums of taxes to the
state budget, contributions for compulsory state social insurance
to state off-budget funds, contributions for unemployment
insurance, as well as contributions for compulsory medical
insurance to the Mandatory Medical Insurance Fund, debts on
repayment of loans issued from the state budget.
Claims arising from fees and compulsory payments established by
the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Compulsory Insurance against
Industrial Accidents and Occupational Diseases" during the year
prior to the date of liquidation of the insurer are also
established.
