Turkmenistan Expands Defence Realm Partnership With Türkiye's Companies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 27. Turkmenistan and Turkish major defense companies discussed the possibilities of further development of mutual relations, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during the meeting of Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the heads of Turkish defense companies 'Baykar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.' Haluk Bayraktar and 'BMC Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.' Fuat Tosyalı.

It was noted at the meeting that the comprehensive development and strengthening of strategic and long-term relations with Türkiye is one of the key directions of Turkmenistan's foreign policy strategy.

At the meeting, the Turkmen side considered the proposals of Turkish companies that occupy a leading position in the world in the defense industry, within the framework of which relevant agreements were reached in this direction.

The businessmen stressed that the supply of new modern samples of high-quality and widely demanded products in the world produced by their companies to Turkmenistan will be a worthy contribution to further strengthening partnership relations.

At the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan and Turkish businessmen expressed confidence in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.