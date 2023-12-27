Turkmenistan Expands Defence Realm Partnership With Türkiye's Companies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 27. Turkmenistan and Turkish major defense companies discussed the
possibilities of further development of mutual relations, Trend reports.
According to the official source, these issues were discussed
during the meeting of Chairman of the People's Council of
Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the heads of Turkish
defense companies 'Baykar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.' Haluk
Bayraktar and 'BMC Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.' Fuat
Tosyalı.
It was noted at the meeting that the comprehensive development
and strengthening of strategic and long-term relations with Türkiye
is one of the key directions of Turkmenistan's foreign policy
strategy.
At the meeting, the Turkmen side considered the proposals of
Turkish companies that occupy a leading position in the world in
the defense industry, within the framework of which relevant
agreements were reached in this direction.
The businessmen stressed that the supply of new modern samples
of high-quality and widely demanded products in the world produced
by their companies to Turkmenistan will be a worthy contribution to
further strengthening partnership relations.
At the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the People's Council
of Turkmenistan and Turkish businessmen expressed confidence in
further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.
