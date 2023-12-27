Famous Azerbaijani Poetess Presents Her Poetry Collection In Native Language

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani poetess Nigar Hasanzade has presented her poetry collection "Seçilmiş əsərlər" (Selected Works) at the State Translation Centre.

This is Nigar Hasanzade's first book published in her native Azerbaijani language, Azernews reports.

The translation of the poetry collection into Azerbaijani was done by Salam Sarvan, edited by Mahir Garaev, and featured an introductory word by the national poet Ramiz Rovshan.

Chair of the Board of the State Translation Centre, People's Writer Afaq Masud, People's Poets Ramiz Rovshan and Sabir Rustamkhanli, as well as Salam Sarvan, shared insights about Nigar Hasanzade's creative activities, which are aimed at promoting Azerbaijani culture, enlightening broad audiences, and developing intellectual poetic thinking.

They hailed the unique features of works permeated with lyrical emotion and human harmony, rhythm of life, and inner freedom, and wished Nigar Hasanzade further creative achievements.

In conclusion, Nigar Hasanzade expressed her gratitude for the kind words and warm wishes and recited her poems.

Notably, Nigar Hasanzade is a chair of the Committee on Culture, Education, and Humanitarian Affairs of the International Fund of Azerbaijani Diaspora, a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, and a member of the International Literary Society PEN.

She is the author of collections such as "Wings Beyond the Horizon," "Under Foreign Clouds," "Silver," "The Little Storyteller and the White Bird Nara," "Wrists," and others.

Her poems have been translated and published in literary publications and anthologies in the UK, Germany, Italy, Turkiye, the USA, Canada, Australia, Poland, Hungary, Russia, Israel, Egypt, Colombia, Kyrgyzstan, and others.

Since 2015, Nigar Hasanzade has been the head of the "Soz" literary project, which is important from the point of view of promoting Azerbaijani culture.

During her residence in London from 2000 to 2014, her name was included in the TOP-10 list of the best foreign poets in the UK, and her performance was archived in the British Library.