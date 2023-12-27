               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Two Russian Navy Vessels Leave Feodosia Bay After Ukraine Hits Novocherkassk Landing Ship


12/27/2023 2:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two vessels that are part of the Russian Black Sea fleet were seen leaving the port of temporarily occupied Crimea's Feodosia Tuesday afternoon, a few hours after the Ukrainian missiles obliterated the Novocherkassk large landing ship.

This was reported by Crimea Realities , Ukrinform saw.

"Judging by the direction, the ships were leaving the Feodosia bay," the report says.

It is noted that due to the fog and great distance it was impossible to identify the vessels. However, judging by their size, it was a warship and a cutter.

Read also: Ukrainian NSDC secretary: Crimea important to us, like rest of country

As reported, in the early hours of Tuesday, Ukraine's tactical bombers launched cruise missiles at the Russian Black Sea fleet's Novocherkassk large landing ship in the Feodosia area. The strike caused a fire on the ship that led to a massive detonation of cargo.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force, said the strike killed the ship's crew, destroyed part of the Feodosia port infrastructure, and likely damaged a number of supply vessels.

MENAFN27122023000193011044ID1107660471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search