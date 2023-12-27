(MENAFN) In a recent turn of events, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabiс has publicly expressed gratitude to the Russian security services for alerting Belgrade about purported plans for riots in the capital. The acknowledgment comes in the aftermath of pro-Western demonstrators attempting to breach government buildings in Belgrade, an incident characterized by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as an attempted "color revolution." While initially thanking unnamed "foreign services" for sharing crucial information about the planned unrest, Brnabiс later disclosed that Moscow had tipped off Belgrade.



In a statement made to TV Pink on Sunday night, Prime Minister Brnabiс emphasized the significance of standing up for Serbia and extended her thanks to the Russian security services. However, she acknowledged that such gratitude might not be well-received by Western nations. Brnabiс highlighted the skepticism faced when sharing the intelligence with others, stating that some dismissed it as "Russian disinformation" or "fake news."



The backdrop of these developments includes anti-government protests that erupted in Serbia, with the opposition accusing the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of "vote theft" during the recent parliamentary elections. The elections saw the SNS defeating the pro-European Union Serbia Against Violence (SPN) coalition. President Vucic swiftly dismissed these allegations as "lies" and suggested that the protests were sponsored by Western powers aiming to remove him from office due to his close ties with Russia and his refusal to abandon Serbia's claim to Kosovo.



In the aftermath of the unrest in Belgrade, President Vucic is reportedly set to host Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko at his residence, located near the assembly where the protests transpired. Additionally, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has scheduled a meeting with the Russian envoy, signaling a diplomatic response to the events unfolding in the Serbian capital.



As tensions escalate and allegations of foreign interference persist, the gratitude expressed by Prime Minister Brnabiс towards Russia underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in Serbia, where domestic political issues intersect with broader international relations. The incident raises questions about the influence of external actors in shaping the political landscape of the region and the challenges faced by Serbia in navigating its relationships with both the West and Russia.





