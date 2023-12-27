Turkmenistan Increases Issuing Loans To Enterprises, Organizations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 27. The
balance of loans issued by credit institutions in Turkmenistan to
enterprises, organizations, and citizens as of November 1, 2023,
amounted to 87.3 billion Turkmen manat ($25 billion), Trend reports.
According to data from the Central Bank, these numbers indicate
an 1.8-percent increase compared to the corresponding date in the
previous year (which was 85.7 billion Turkmen manat or $24.53
billion).
The total amount of the loan balance issued to citizens engaged
in entrepreneurial activity without the formation of a legal entity
as of the beginning of November 2023 amounted to 20.99 billion
Turkmen manat ($6.01 billion), which is 14.5 percent more than in
the same period of 2022 (18.32 billion Turkmen manat, or $5.24
billion).
Turkmenistan is experiencing ongoing expansion in its financial
industry, characterized by the implementation of numerous
innovations.
One notable development is the rising availability of mobile
applications that enable users to make payments for a wide range of
services and products. Non-cash transactions are gaining
popularity, and the utilization of bank terminals for payment
purposes is also on the rise.
