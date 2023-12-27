Turkmenistan Increases Issuing Loans To Enterprises, Organizations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 27. The balance of loans issued by credit institutions in Turkmenistan to enterprises, organizations, and citizens as of November 1, 2023, amounted to 87.3 billion Turkmen manat ($25 billion), Trend reports.

According to data from the Central Bank, these numbers indicate an 1.8-percent increase compared to the corresponding date in the previous year (which was 85.7 billion Turkmen manat or $24.53 billion).

The total amount of the loan balance issued to citizens engaged in entrepreneurial activity without the formation of a legal entity as of the beginning of November 2023 amounted to 20.99 billion Turkmen manat ($6.01 billion), which is 14.5 percent more than in the same period of 2022 (18.32 billion Turkmen manat, or $5.24 billion).

Turkmenistan is experiencing ongoing expansion in its financial industry, characterized by the implementation of numerous innovations.

One notable development is the rising availability of mobile applications that enable users to make payments for a wide range of services and products. Non-cash transactions are gaining popularity, and the utilization of bank terminals for payment purposes is also on the rise.