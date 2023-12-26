Azerbaijan Allocates Land For Construction Of Solar Power Plant In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has ordered to allocate over 300 hectares of land in Pirsaat settlement of Garadagh district of Baku for construction of a solar power plant (SPP), Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The document was published on the government's website.

According to the document, 300.77 hectares of land of the State Reserve Fund is defined as a zone of renewable energy sources for construction of the SPP.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy is ordered to select a power producer, the State Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning is ordered to issue a permit for construction of the power plant.

According to Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, the territory was allocated not for any specific project, and it will be determined which company (structure) will operate on the allocated site.

Azerbaijan has been actively developing projects on renewable energy sources, in particular SPP and wind power plants for the past few years.