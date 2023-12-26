Businesses Reopening In Quake-Hit Areas Of NW China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

LANZHOU: Businesses and schools are reopening, gradually bringing life back to normal in earthquake-hit areas in northwest China's Gansu Province, local authorities said Monday.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture a week ago, leaving more than 100 people dead in Gansu and the neighboring Qinghai Province.

The provincial emergency management department of Gansu said at a press conference that 90 percent of business outlets, ranging from supermarkets to restaurants, have reopened in the county seat of Jishishan, while the reopening rate in small towns stands at over 50 percent.



US witnesses elevated flu cases: CDC

S. Korea's retail sales grow in November China opens new high-speed railway linking Chengdu, Yibin

Read Also

It added that all schools in the county have resumed classes as of Monday.

A total of 8,096 prefabricated houses have been built in the quake-hit area, according to the prefecture government. The province has planned to build 15,000 such houses to shelter residents whose dwellings were destroyed or damaged.

The prefab houses have been furnished with quilts and electric heaters, and medical staff are stationed at the resettlement sites to provide medical services.