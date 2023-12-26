People's Bank of China injects USD65.93B into country's banking framework

(MENAFN) In a significant monetary move on Monday, the People's Bank of China, the nation's central financial institution, injected a substantial sum of 471 billion yuan (USD65.93 billion) into the country's banking framework through reverse repurchase operations. This infusion was bifurcated into two segments: a larger portion of 381 billion yuan, equivalent to USD53.65 billion, was directed through a 7-day reverse repurchase operation, carrying an interest rate pegged at 1.8 percent. Concurrently, an additional 90 billion yuan was channeled into the system via a 14-day reverse repurchase mechanism, albeit at a slightly elevated interest rate of 1.95 percent. Shedding light on the rationale behind this monetary maneuver, the central bank articulated its intention to "sustain a balanced and ample cash liquidity within the banking ecosystem," as reported by the New China News Agency, Xinhua.



For those unfamiliar with the intricacies of reverse repurchase, commonly termed as "reverse repo," it's essentially a financial transaction wherein the central bank procures securities from commercial banking entities, with a mutual agreement to re-offer them at a predetermined future date. This strategic operation plays a pivotal role in regulating the money supply dynamics within the financial system, ensuring stability and addressing liquidity concerns.



In tandem with these monetary interventions, the currency markets exhibited some notable fluctuations. Specifically, the valuation of the Chinese yuan experienced a slight depreciation vis-à-vis the U.S. dollar during trading hours. By the day's end, the exchange rate stood at 7.1010 yuan per dollar, marginally lower than the 7.0953 yuan per dollar recorded during the concluding moments of the previous trading week. It's worth noting that Chinese regulatory frameworks encompass a provision allowing the yuan's valuation to oscillate within a 2 percent margin, either above or below the central bank's stipulated reference rate, on any given trading day within the spot foreign exchange marketplace.

