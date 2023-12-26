Egypt, Iran Discuss Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hussein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as other issues of common concern.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the two ministers shared their views and evaluations on the worsening humanitarian and security situation in the Gaza Strip, as well as the courses of action at the international level to ease the humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people.

Shoukry emphasized the need for full implementation of the provisions of the recent UN Security Council Resolution 2720 on the establishment of a UN mechanism to facilitate and monitor the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Minister Shoukry and his Iranian counterpart noted the outcomes of the contacts made by Egypt to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and ensure full and sustainable humanitarian access to the Strip.