New Year 2024: 7 places to visit in Romania

Romania's capital city, Bucharest, offers a lively atmosphere during the New Year celebrations. The city's main square, Piata Constitutiei, hosts a grand fireworks display

Nestled in the Carpathian Mountains, Brasov is a charming city with a medieval feel. The Council Square (Piata Sfatului) is a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebrations

Sibiu, a city known for its well-preserved medieval architecture, hosts a delightful Christmas market during the holiday season. The city's squares come alive with lights

Cluj-Napoca, a vibrant university city, is known for its lively cultural scene. The Union Square (Piata Unirii) is a hub for New Year's Eve celebrations

Timisoara, often referred to as the birthplace of the 1989 Romanian Revolution, is a city with a rich history. The Victory Square (Piata Victoriei) hosts New Year's Eve events

Sighisoara is a well-preserved medieval citadel and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The historic Clock Tower Square (Piata Cetatii) is a charming place to celebrate the New Year

If you prefer New Year's celebration by Black Sea, consider visiting Constanta. The city's seafront promenade is a popular spot for festivities, offering a mix of music, fireworks