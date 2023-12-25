Russian Chairman: Armenia & Azerbaijan One Step Closer To Signing Peace Treaty

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs
Leonid Kalashnikov said that the current conditions are favorable
for the normalisation of relations between Baku and Yerevan,
"Now, it seems to me, that Armenia and Azerbaijan are one step
away from signing a peace agreement. I will say this, the events
that took place and eventually led to the current situation
developed correctly. Only three regional neighbors should have
reached an agreement: Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia. I have
always said that. I never had much faith in the Minsk Group on
Garabagh, which was co-chaired, apart from us, by the US and
France. They did not lift a finger," Kalashnikov said.
The Russian MP also noted that Armenia needs to establish
relations with Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as these countries are
neighbors.
Kalashnikov added that "there is nothing to pound the table with
a fist now", given the final closure of the Garabagh issue.
