KSR: Gaza Ship Unloads Aid In Al-Arish In Preparation For Entry Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 25 (KUNA) - Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) on Monday announced the complete discharge of Gaza Ship's load of humanitarian aid, for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Al-Arish port preparing for its entry through Rafah crossing to the Strip.

KSR Director General Abdulaziz Al-Obaid said to KUNA that the ship, that sailed from the Turkish Mersin port, completely discharged its cargo after docking in Al-Arish port, carrying 1,200 tons of various necessary relief materials.

This humanitarian shipment carried about 525 tons of flour, water, and basic foodstuffs suitable for over a year, and about 75 tons of necessary medical supplies, he added, in addition to 540 tons of shelter and hygiene packages and about 60,000 pieces of winter clothing.

On his part, Deputy Director General of KSR Omar Al-Thuwaini, also supervisor of the "Gaza Ship" campaign, said that after the ship's cargo is unloaded, it will be re-shipped and brought overland to Gaza via Rafah.

Al-Thuwaini commended the efforts made by the government ministries in Kuwait, Kuwaiti charitable societies, Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) and those responsible for managing the Turkish ports.

KSR signed an executive contract with TRC, in which 30 Kuwaiti charitable societies participated, to facilitate operating a ship loaded with necessary relief materials for the people of Gaza.

According to the contract, TRC oversaw purchasing relief materials, shipping them to Turkish ports, and then unloaded them in Egyptian ports, then re-shipped and brought into Gaza through Rafah, while KSR covers more than two-thirds of the total cost for all stages of shipping and management. (end)

