UNGA Approves USD 3.59 Bln Budget For '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved a USD-3 for 2024, including establishing a private account related to funding by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (UNPBF).

In a statement late Sunday, UNGA approved around USD 50 million as an additional funding for UN Human Rights Council (OHCHR), which is the main forum for UN that related to human rights.

UNGA also revealed that it established a multiannual private account related to peacemaking and it is used for funding UNPBF, adding that it approved USD 50 million from annual assessed subscriptions to fund the account starting from January 1st, 2025. The PBF considered as the pioneer organization for UN in peacemaking, pillar of development, supporting humanitarian work, and human rights. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, proposed last October USD 3.3 billion budget to UNGA. (end) ast







