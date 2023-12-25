International Delegation Of Youthful Minds Explores Media And Entertainment Industry At Marwah Studios, Noida Film City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a bid to enrich their understanding of the vibrant Indian media and entertainment landscape, a group of thirty dynamic students hailing from eight countries, including Fiji, Myanmar, Trinidad & Tobago, Mauritius, South Africa, Suriname, Malaysia, and Guyana, visited the pioneering film studios at Noida Film City, hosted by the esteemed Dr. Sandeep Marwah.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, addressed the eager young delegates, providing insights into the burgeoning media and entertainment industry of the Republic of India. In a comprehensive session, he delved into various segments of the industry, offering the students a holistic understanding of the multifaceted world of Indian cinema, popularly known as Bollywood.



As part of their visit, the students were granted an exclusive opportunity to become part of the globally renowned film school, Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT). Additionally, they explored MSTV, an OTT platform dedicated to community-centric content, and Radio Noida, the cityï¿1⁄2s first radio station.



In a gesture of goodwill, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented membership certificates of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation to each member of the delegation. During the presentation, he shared insights on Indiaï¿1⁄2s spiritual significance, reinforcing the countryï¿1⁄2s role as the spiritual capital of the world. Later Dr Marwah was honored with the title Global Cultural Ambassador by the members of the delegation.



The visit was made possible under the Know India Programme (KIP), an initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs for Indian diaspora youth aged between 21-35 years. The KIP aims to strengthen the bond between Indian diaspora youth and their ancestral homeland, offering a three-week ï¿1⁄2knowledge tourismï¿1⁄2 program to familiarize them with various facets of Indiaï¿1⁄2s growth and development.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his delight in hosting the international delegation and emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in nurturing global understanding. The event was a testament to the commitment of Marwah Studios in fostering educational and cultural ties on an international scale.



