PSD Urges Safe Driving, ACC Advises Caution For Businesses Amid Prevailing Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In accordance with the prevailing weather conditions, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Friday urged citizens to drive cautiously to prevent traffic accidents due to rain and slippery roads.

The directorate also urged people to steer avoid valleys, areas prone to flash floods and water accumulation zones, The Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Additionally, the PSD also emphasised the safe use of heating methods, ensuring ventilation from time to time.

They also asserted their operational readiness, across the Kingdom, to respond to any emergency reports received on the unified emergency number (911).

Meanwhile, the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) on Saturday called on company owners, institutions, and commercial establishments in Amman, particularly in the city centre, to exercise caution due to the prevailing weather conditions for the safety of themselves, their employees, and their properties.

ACC called on traders to follow the guidelines provided by the Meteorological Department, Civil Defence, Greater Amman Municipality, and the National Security Centre, and emphasised the necessity to adhere to the informative guidance from authorities in regards to upcoming weather conditions to prevent any incidents or accidents to properties that could result in financial losses, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

ACC urged traders to take preventive measures, such as storing goods in warehouses and ground floors, avoiding storing excessive quantities, and elevating establishment thresholds above sidewalk levels.