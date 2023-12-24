               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Huge Rally In Support Of Gaza In Turkish Capital


12/24/2023 3:06:05 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Osama Al-Seed

ANKARA, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Turkish capital, Ankara, witnessed a massive rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip on Sunday.
Thousands of men, women and children denounced the massacres of the Israeli occupation and its continued aggression against the Palestinians.
Participants in the march, which was held in Anatolia Square in Ankara, raised Turkish and Palestinian flags and slogans denouncing the violence committed by the Israeli occupation forces.
Participants were chanting support to the Palestinians in their legitimate resistance against the occupation. (end) aas

