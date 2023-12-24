UAE: 8 Outdoor Restaurants To Dine In To Make The Most Of Winter

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 10:21 PM

Ce La Vi

Perched on the 54th floor of Address Sky View Hotel, this vibrant venue offers a terrace with panoramic views of Dubai's skyline. The restaurant features a contemporary Asian-inspired menu, offering dishes like roasted salmon and baby chicken in three distinct varieties. The culinary presentation matches the spectacular cityscape, making it an ideal spot for those seeking a dining experience with a view.

Clap

Experience the city's heartbeat from Clap's rooftop terrace in DIFC. Delight in thoughtfully crafted Japanese classics like black cod and sushi, ideal for sharing. Explore the Omakase menu, letting the chef curate a selection of dishes for you. Complete the evening with a visit to the Ongaku bar. Clap offers a sophisticated blend of Japanese cuisine and rooftop ambience in the heart of Dubai.

Folly

Elevate your dining experience at Folly's enchanting rooftop, nestled above Madinat Jumeirah's lively souks. Indulge in modern European dishes with a focus on quality ingredients. The secret garden-style terrace offers panoramic views of Souk Madinat's canals, creating a captivating ambience. Folly is not just a restaurant; it's a hidden gem where exceptional food and service meet to create an unforgettable culinary experience.

Pierre's TT

Experience breezy elegance and authentic flavors at this waterfront venue offering panoramic views of Dubai Creek. Chef Pierre Gagnaire's gourmet proficiency transforms the space into a modern French restaurant, blending classic and contemporary French cuisine with joyfully generous portions. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere, complemented by live Jazz on selected nights. Take advantage of the indulgent dessert menu, adding a sweet note to your pleasant evening.

Rockfish

Secure a timely reservation at Rockfish to savour dinner against a mesmerising sunset presenting direct views of the iconic Burj Al Arab. This chic beachfront eatery, curated by Italian-born chef Andrea Brugnetti, perfectly complements its seafood menu. Indulge in homemade lobster ravioli and exquisite crudo-sharing platters, delivering fresh flavours to elevate your dining experience.

Fish Beach Taverna

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi's Fish Beach Taverna remains a sought-after eating joint for scenic dining, courtesy of its picturesque shoreside location. In the evening, the vibrant white-wash and azure decor are adorned with floating fairy lights, creating a magical atmosphere. Guests indulge in Greek mezze by candlelight, and arriving before nightfall ensures an uninterrupted view of the sunset over the Arabian Gulf.

Tamoka

Nestled by the beach, Tamoka at Ritz-Carlton Dubai offers a warm ambience with stunning views inspired by Latin American and Caribbean coasts. The menu boasts delights like sticky tamarind beef ribs, shredded chicken buns, and zesty salmon ceviche. The al fresco setting, enhanced by outdoor fire pits and sunken lounges, adds to the inviting island-style vibes, creating an enjoyable dining experience.

Summersalt by Kayto

Discover the latest offering of Kayto at Summersalt, offering a beachfront dining experience. Delight in signature dishes blending Japanese and Peruvian influences, featuring delectable sushi and vibrant ceviche. The star attraction is the breathtaking setting; choose the terrace for uninterrupted seaside views, showcasing the iconic Burj Al Arab in all its glory.

