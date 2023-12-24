Indonesia enhances cancer care in Jakarta with support of IsDB

(MENAFN) The Health Ministry in Indonesia has reported that, with the support of the Islamic Development Bank, the country is making strides in enhancing cancer care in Jakarta. The construction of a new oncology facility dedicated to women and children is anticipated to conclude next year.



In 2020, women accounted for nearly 54 percent of new cancer cases in Indonesia, with breast and cervical cancers being the most prevalent, as indicated by data from the Global Cancer Observatory.



The Islamic Development Bank's board approved a $262 million project from the Indonesian government in 2020. This initiative aims to upgrade beds and medical equipment in six selected hospitals nationwide, while also focusing on improving infant and maternal care, as well as enhancing oncology and respiratory treatments.



One of the hospitals included in this project is the Dharmais Cancer Hospital in Jakarta, where the ongoing construction involves the establishment of a dedicated Women and Child Care Center.



“This is a very good support to improve our health services … The construction of this new tower will increase hospital capacity and ease of access,” Siti Nadia Tarmizi, chief of the communication and public services department at the Health Ministry, informed a news agency.



Upon the completion of the construction, the hospital will have the capacity to treat a greater number of patients, thereby alleviating long queues for surgeries and chemotherapy, stated Tarmizi. Additionally, the project encompasses extensive clinical research initiatives and expedited laboratory services, among other essential components.



