Recent details about Prague shooter come to light

(MENAFN) Czech police have identified the assailant responsible for the mass shooting that claimed 14 lives in Prague on Thursday as 24-year-old student David Kozak. The shocking incident unfolded when Kozak allegedly killed his father in Kladno before embarking on a suicide mission in the Czech capital. Authorities revealed that the assailant had made ominous social media posts prior to the rampage, expressing a desire for self-harm and stating that he was "inspired by a similar terrible event abroad."



Details emerging from Czech media shed light on Kozak's troubling online presence. Screenshots from a Telegram account, reportedly created by Kozak, surfaced, revealing disturbing messages outlining his intentions. In a Russian-language post on December 9, Kozak purportedly mentioned using the platform as a "diary" leading up to a "school shooting."



Subsequent updates on December 10 identified him as "David" and indicated his desire to carry out a school shooting, possibly ending in suicide. Kozak cited Russian school shooters Alina Afanaskina and Ilnaz Galyaviev as inspirations for his deadly actions.



"I always wanted to kill; I thought I would become a maniac in the future," one post read. "Then, when Ilnaz did the shooting, I realized that it was much more profitable to do mass murders than serial ones. Alina became the last point. It was as if she had come to my aid from heaven just in time."



Kozak was enrolled as a student at Charles University, where he studied history and received recognition for his undergraduate thesis in 2018. The tragic incident has raised questions about mental health, online radicalization, and the need for increased vigilance in identifying potential threats to prevent such devastating events. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are exploring the motivations behind Kozak's heinous act and whether there were any warning signs that could have been addressed to prevent the tragedy.



