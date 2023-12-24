Armed male murders 14 in Prague university shooting spree

(MENAFN) In a horrifying incident, a gunman unleashed terror at Charles University in Prague on Thursday, resulting in the tragic loss of 14 lives and leaving at least two dozen individuals injured, according to Czech police reports. The assailant, identified as a 24-year-old student named David Kozak, was swiftly "eliminated" at the scene by police officers who responded to the emergency.



The shocking attack unfolded at the university building located at Jan Palach Square in central Prague, prompting a rapid and coordinated response from law enforcement. As the building was evacuated, the extent of the devastation became apparent, with 14 victims confirmed dead and a distressing tally of at least 25 individuals sustaining injuries, as revealed by Police President Martin Vondrasek during a press briefing.



Authorities disclosed that the suspected shooter, David Kozak, was believed to have committed patricide earlier on Thursday in the city of Kladno before carrying out the deadly attack at Charles University. The motive behind the shooting spree remains under investigation, with uncertainties surrounding whether the fatal shot that ended the assailant's life was fired by law enforcement or the suspect himself.



As the community grapples with the aftermath of the tragedy, questions linger about the assailant's background, possible motivations, and the overall impact on campus safety. Reports circulated suggesting the potential presence of explosives, but Interior Minister Vit Rakusan reassured the public that there was no immediate danger. Nevertheless, law enforcement continued to meticulously search the scene for any potential threats.



The incident marks the deadliest shooting in recent Czech history, a country where gun crime is infrequent despite the constitutional right to bear arms. The article explores the unfolding details of the tragic event, delving into the response efforts, the impact on the university community, and the broader implications for discussions around gun violence and campus security in the region.





