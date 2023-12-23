Ambulatory Healthcare Services Opens New Visa Screening Center In The Galleria

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth – the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, announced in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre the opening of the new Disease Prevention and Screening Center at The Galleria Al Maryah Island during an official opening ceremony held at the mall in the presence of H.E. Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Dr. Asma Al Halaseh, Chief Executive Office of Ambulatory Healthcare Services and Hamad Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Global Market Registration Authority and David Robison, Chief Executive Officer of Al Maryah Retail Company and representatives from AHS & Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre higher management.

The center is open 7 days a week from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and accepts appointment-based and walk-in clients. Premium, fast track and regular visa screening services are available.

Commenting on the opening, Dr. Asma Al Halaseh, Chief Executive Officer, (AHS), said:“We are proud to announce the opening of our flagship visa screening center at The Galleria, at the heart of Al Maryah Island. This new center is a unique addition to our network spread across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and reaffirms our commitment to provide easy access to our visa screening services.”

On this occasion H.E. Dr Farida Al Hosany the Executive Director of Infectious Disease Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) said:” The opening of the Disease Prevention & Screening Center in The Galleria Al Maryah Island represents a significant addition to healthcare services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We at ADPHC have the health and safety of the society at the center of our mission, and are committed to providing the highest quality of care and services to the community in Al Maryah Island and the nearby areas. This opening reflects our joint commitment to delivering high-quality medical services and a comfortable environment for patients.“

Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, Disease Prevention and Screening Center Director, (AHS), added:“Our main driver is bringing our services closer to the community by opening our visa screening centers at shopping malls and within Tasheel and Tawjeeh centers. The new center at The Galleria will provide the community of Al Mariah Island, Al Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, and all nearby communities with an easy access to our visa screening services catered with the highest levels of customer service in a contented environment.”

About PureHealth:

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more. With groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health's network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:



SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – one of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE's leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment.

About Abu Dhabi Public Health Center:

The law No. (14) of 2019 for establishing Abu Dhabi Public Health Center was issued by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, (may his soul rest in peace) on April 23, 2019.

The law aims to issue a public health system.

The system aims to preserve the health of the Emirate's population and ensure the safety of its workers by promoting concepts of public health and preventive health. It is concerned with collecting evidence and data on accidents and serious occupational injuries in coordination with the concerned authorities, to determine their causes and reduce their risks, registering all technical service providers and specialists licensed by the department in the fields of public health and preventive health, and ensuring review and approval of the systems of the entities operating in the emirate, in accordance with the requirements of the system.