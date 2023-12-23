Defense Forces Repel 15 Enemy Assaults On Left Bank Of Dnipro - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River and more than 50 attacks in the other five sectors of the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy has not given up its intention to drive our units out of bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, throughout the day, the enemy carried out 15 unsuccessful assaults that were repelled, the enemy suffered significant losses," the General Staff said.

In the specified sector, Ukrainian units are firmly holding the defense, inflicting fire damage on the Russian troops, the General Staff said.

A total of 57 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in the past 24 hours. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

The Russian Federation continues to use terror tactics, striking both military and civilian targets. The invaders are actively using tactical aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, an increase in the activity of enemy artillery was also recorded: the number of daily artillery strikes exceeds 1,000.

Throughout the day, the enemy carried out 11 missile attacks and 14 airstrikes, as well as 21 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The Air Force of Ukraine launched 18 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as 5 strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian missiles forces hit five Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, two artillery units, three ammunition depots and one command post.

As reported by Ukrinform, in some sectors of the frontline, both Ukrainian and Russian troops have highly likely suffered from exceptional levels of rat and mice infestation in recent weeks, according to data provided by the UK intelligence.