Rejecting Cease-Fire Is Permit To Kill -- Arab League Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said on Saturday rejection of an immediate cease-fire in Gaza is tantamount to "a permit for killing", affirming Arab efforts to end the war would not stop.

Abul-Gheit said in a statement that the resolution issued by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) calling for a truce and carving out humanitarian corridors to relieve the Gazans "is short of the aspired objective that is a full cease-fire in the strip."

Any step for alleviating civilians' hardships in Gaza Strip is a move in the right direction, however the humanitarian catastrophe cannot be tackled with partial measures "or tranquilizers to absorb the international public opinion's wrath" regarding the occurrences in the enclave, the Arab League chief stated.

The UNSC resolution, passed in the past hours, is aimed at preventing hunger in Gaza Strip, rescuing human beings particularly women and children from a catastrophic situation, but it is insufficient to halt the Israeli offensive, considering in particular that it does not call for a cease-fire, the Arab League secretary general said.

The resolution was passed after procrastination heeding Israel's desire, he said, stressing "what's required is not only dispatch of humanitarian aid to the strip but also achieving a viable cease-fire."

Basically, what is needed is protection of the civilians from the continuing bombardment, starting a major operation to relieve hundreds of thousands of people who are deprived of minimal necessities, he emphasized further.

Israel has launched an all-out aggression on Gaza in retaliation for the October 7 "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation, when fighters of the Hamas movement burst into a chain of Israeli settlements straddling fringes of the enclave.

The offensive has rendered wide swaths of the strip, one of the most densely populated regions in the world, into ruins, while the martyrs' toll has been mounting exceeding 20,000, amid meagre food supplies and necessities. (end)

