Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Forms Manifesto Committee Check Key Issues In Focus

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Congress has formed a manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Senior leader P. Chidambaram will chair the committee. The Convenor is TS Singh Deo, a former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is also a part of the committee, which also includes Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Read: 'INDIA bloc meeting finished on tea, biscuits without samosas, no...': JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar PintuAt the core of Congress's strategy is a dual approach. The party intends to stand independently while also collaborating as a member of the INDIA bloc. This plan was unanimously adopted during a Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution, as announced by Congress leader KC Venugopal CWC's resolution calls for unity and dedication among members in the face of the election campaign, ANI reported. It emphasises the need for discipline and a collective effort. The resolution also critically examines the current government's performance. It points out the contrast between the claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the ground realities Read: 'When Narendra Modi was Gujarat CM...': Congress retorts as BJP slams Siddaramaiah for 'private jet' travelKey issues raised include the deepening social polarization, perceived as a deliberate strategy for electoral gain. The resolution asserts that democracy in India faces assault, with citizens' constitutional freedoms under threat, addressing a press conference, highlighted the CWC's unanimous adoption of their resolution. The CWC discussed various topics, including the last assembly election results, the upcoming 2024 Parliament elections, and the current political scenario in India. The general mood within the CWC underscores a sincere and genuine evaluation of the outcomes of the recent state elections inequality in focusThe upcoming 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur marks an important step in Congress' election preparations. Congress President's state-wise reviews are directing these efforts. The CWC also acknowledged initiatives to strengthen the party's finances through public participation. Each member is committed to ensuring the sustainability of these efforts Read: 'We are thankful': Congress on Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony invite to Sonia Gandhi | Watch videoCongress is addressing issues like economic inequality, high prices of necessities, and rising youth unemployment. This effort follows the BJP's recent wins in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.(With ANI inputs)

