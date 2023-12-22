(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Record-breaking 18,000 Enroll for RAK's Biggest Weight Loss Challenge 2024







December 22, 2023; Ras Al Khaimah, UAE - The RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge 2024 (RBWLC 24) has achieved a historic milestone, garnering an overwhelming response with over 18,000 participants enrolling from across the UAE. This year's edition, the largest and most inclusive to date, underscores the profound impact of this annual community initiative by RAK Hospital in association with the Ministry of Health and Prevention Ras Al Khaimah.

In its fourth edition, the challenge has become a phenomenal success, positioning itself as the country's foremost and potentially the world's largest competition focused on weight-loss. With a mission to raise awareness on the obesity epidemic, related complications and guide individuals on their weight-loss journey, the challenge has transcended its local impact to achieve global significance.



Participants have joined from various emirates, showcasing widespread enthusiasm for the challenge. Ras Al Khaimah leads with 53%, followed by Dubai (28%), Sharjah (8%), Abu Dhabi (7%), and others (4%). This diverse representation reflects a collective commitment to addressing health concerns and promoting wellness on a national scale.



Moreover, the challenge has attracted a diverse group of participants, with 68% being male and 32% female. Notably, 84% of participants are below 40 years old with 85% of registered individuals falling into the overweight or obese category, emphasizing the challenge's relevance in addressing critical health concerns. The Heaviest Male weighed in at 262 Kgs & the heaviest Female weighed in at 176 Kgs.

This edition marks the inclusion of school children, revealing that 72% of the registered in this category are overweight. The heaviest child weighs in at 178 Kgs, showcasing the initiative's dedication to promoting health and wellness from an early age.

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, expressed his gratitude, stating, 'We are overwhelmed with this phenomenal response to the 4th edition of the challenge, proving that people are taking charge of their health and committing to a healthier lifestyle. This is by far the highest number of registrations we have received, almost double than last year. Year on year, the competition is gaining strength and encouraging more and more people to become fit and we are happy to be part of their transformative journey.”



The challenge goes beyond individual participation, encompassing both Physical and Virtual categories, with active involvement from Corporate and School Teams. In the Physical category, cash prizes await top achievers, offering AED 300, AED 200, and AED 100 per kilogram of weight loss for the top three successful male and female participants.



In the Virtual category, participants have the opportunity to secure enticing rewards, ranging from complimentary staycations, health and holiday packages, dining vouchers, gym memberships, and more. Corporate and school teams that collectively shed the maximum weight will emerge as winners in their respective categories.

Aiming to enhance the overall quality of life by aligning with national health agendas, RBWLC 24 seeks to empower the community with essential information and education for effective weight management through its weekly webinars conducted by medical experts.

This 12-week community drive which commenced on 16th December will culminate on 4th March, World Obesity Day, with an awards ceremony on March 6.

