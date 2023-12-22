Germany Sends Another Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received another shipment of military equipment and ammunition from Germany.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referring to the website of the German Federal Government.

The updated list of the military assistance provided by the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine includes three self-propelled anti-aircraft guns GEPARD with spare parts and more than 30,000 rounds ammunitions for them; ammunition for LEOPARD 2 A6; 2,500 rounds 155mm ammunition; 25,500 rounds ammunition 40mm; 10 reconnaissance drones VECTOR with spare parts; two AMPS self-protection systems for helicopters.

Additionally, Ukraine received two mine clearing tanks WISENT 1; two border protection vehicles; eight trucks Zetros; two truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81 and five semi-trailers; eight vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles).

The German side also provided medical material.

A reminder that, since the Russian invasion started, Germany has provided about EUR 6 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Photo: BUNDESWEHR