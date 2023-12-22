Georgian Prime Minister Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Georgian Prime
Minister Irakli Garibashvili sent a congratulatory letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
Allow me to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion
of your birthday anniversary. Please, accept my warmest regards and
the best wishes of joy, happiness and success in your endeavors and
aspirations for prosperity, peace and stability of your country and
the friendly people of Azerbaijan.
Your personal commitment and engagement to further developing
relations between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is highly
valued and very much appreciated.
Hereby, I avail myself of this opportunity to reaffirm that the
strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan will be
further enhanced by a wide range of bilateral and multilateral
initiatives for the benefit of our nations.
Excellency, allow me to once again renew the assurances of my
highest consideration, and wish you every success in your most
important endeavors," the letter reads.
