World Milk Day 2024: 7 Top Milk Producing Countries In The World


5/31/2024 11:00:19 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Milk production is a crucial agricultural sector globally, supporting economies and nutrition. Here's the top seven milk-producing countries: India, the United States, China, Pakistan, Brazil, Germany, and Russia. Each country's unique dairy industry contributes significantly to global milk supply through varied practices and advancements

World Milk Day 2024: 7 top milk producing countries in the world

India

India is the largest milk producer, contributing over 20% of world's milk. The dairy industry is crucial for rural economy, with millions of small-scale farmers involved

United States

The US ranks second, with California, Wisconsin, and Idaho as leading states. The industry is characterized by large-scale, technologically advanced dairy farms

China

China has rapidly expanded its dairy production, driven by increasing domestic demand for dairy products. Major milk-producing regions include Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang

Pakistan

Pakistan is a significant milk producer, primarily through smallholder farms. Punjab and Sindh are the main dairy regions. Buffaloes are a crucial part of the industry

Brazil

Brazil's dairy industry is centered in the Southeast and South regions, particularly Minas Gerais. The sector comprises numerous family farms and large commercial operations

Germany

Germany is the leading milk producer in the European Union. The dairy sector is highly organized, with cooperative structures playing a significant role

Russia

Russia has seen growth in dairy sector, with significant investments in modernization. Major milk-producing areas include the Central Federal District and Volga Federal District

AsiaNet News

