World Milk Day 2024: 7 top milk producing countries in the world

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Milk production is a crucial agricultural sector globally, supporting economies and nutrition. Here's the top seven milk-producing countries: India, the United States, China, Pakistan, Brazil, Germany, and Russia. Each country's unique dairy industry contributes significantly to global milk supply through varied practices and advancements
Here's the top seven milk-producing countries: India, the US, China, Pakistan, Brazil, Germany, and Russia, focusing on their unique contributions to global milk supply
India is the largest milk producer, contributing over 20% of world's milk. The dairy industry is crucial for rural economy, with millions of small-scale farmers involved
The US ranks second, with California, Wisconsin, and Idaho as leading states. The industry is characterized by large-scale, technologically advanced dairy farms
China has rapidly expanded its dairy production, driven by increasing domestic demand for dairy products. Major milk-producing regions include Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang
Pakistan is a significant milk producer, primarily through smallholder farms. Punjab and Sindh are the main dairy regions. Buffaloes are a crucial part of the industry
Brazil's dairy industry is centered in the Southeast and South regions, particularly Minas Gerais. The sector comprises numerous family farms and large commercial operations
Germany is the leading milk producer in the European Union. The dairy sector is highly organized, with cooperative structures playing a significant role
Russia has seen growth in dairy sector, with significant investments in modernization. Major milk-producing areas include the Central Federal District and Volga Federal District
MENAFN31052024007385015968ID1108282962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.