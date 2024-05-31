World Milk Day 2024: 7 top milk producing countries in the world

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Milk production is a crucial agricultural sector globally, supporting economies and nutrition. Here's the top seven milk-producing countries: India, the United States, China, Pakistan, Brazil, Germany, and Russia. Each country's unique dairy contributes significantly to global milk through varied practices and advancements

India is the largest milk producer, contributing over 20% of world's milk. The dairy industry is crucial for rural economy, with millions of small-scale farmers involved

The US ranks second, with California, Wisconsin, and Idaho as leading states. The industry is characterized by large-scale, technologically advanced dairy farms

China has rapidly expanded its dairy production, driven by increasing domestic demand for dairy products. Major milk-producing regions include Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang

Pakistan is a significant milk producer, primarily through smallholder farms. Punjab and Sindh are the main dairy regions. Buffaloes are a crucial part of the industry

Brazil's dairy industry is centered in the Southeast and South regions, particularly Minas Gerais. The sector comprises numerous family farms and large commercial operations

Germany is the leading milk producer in the European Union. The dairy sector is highly organized, with cooperative structures playing a significant role

Russia has seen growth in dairy sector, with significant investments in modernization. Major milk-producing areas include the Central Federal District and Volga Federal District