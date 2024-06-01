Everyone Should Exercise Franchise, Says Harbhajan Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, June 1 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on Saturday cast his vote at a polling booth in his hometown Jalandhar in Punjab.
He said it was a very important day and appealed to people to come out to vote.
“Today is a very important day for all of us, and I would appeal to everyone to come out and vote for and elect a government that can work for you,” he said.
Voting for all 13 parliamentary seats of Punjab is underway in the final phase of the general elections.
The former India off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh became the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member in 2022. He retired from cricket in 2021.
