Everyone Should Exercise Franchise, Says Harbhajan Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, June 1 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on Saturday cast his vote at a polling booth in his hometown Jalandhar in Punjab.

He said it was a very important day and appealed to people to come out to vote.

“Today is a very important day for all of us, and I would appeal to everyone to come out and vote for and elect a that can work for you,” he said.

Voting for all 13 parliamentary seats of Punjab is underway in the final phase of the general elections.

The former India off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh became the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member in 2022. He retired from cricket in 2021.