Dubai: Will Prices Of Sacrificial Animals Dip Ahead Of Eid Al Adha?

Cattle markets in Dubai and Sharjah are now witnessing a significant influx of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Traders are selling livestock that have been brought in from Australia, India, Pakistan, and Somalia. A variety of livestock, including goats, sheep, and cows, have been imported to cater to the local demand for the upcoming religious festival.

However, current prices indicate that they are slightly expensive, with traders suggesting a dip may be coming in the near future. According to the current prices of sacrificial animals for Eid Al Adha, the prices of goats start at Dh500, going all the way up to Dh1,400.

“Somalian goats weighing 7kg are priced at approximately Dh500, with larger goats of the same breed weighing up to 15kg and costing around Dh800,” said Mohammed Ateeq from Al Khammas livestock trading in Al Qusais.

“Similarly, prices of Indian goats start at Dh800 for an 8kg goat, prices can go up to Dh1,200 for larger sizes,” said Ateeq.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah's command. In remembrance of this act of faith and devotion, Muslims around the world perform the ritual of sacrifice by slaughtering a goat, sheep, ox, or camel.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is distributed among family, friends, and those in need, ensuring that the joy of Eid is shared with the less fortunate.

According to the traders, the first batch of animals has now arrived in Dubai and is available in markets. However, they are expecting more batches to arrive early next month.

Traders are optimistic that prices may drop as the market becomes more saturated with animals in the days leading up to Eid Al Adha. This potential price drop is attributed to the anticipated increase in supply, which could drive competition and lower prices.

“We received the first batch of sacrificial animals last week and we will receive another batch in next two weeks. By the end of June 10, we will receive the last batch and the prices may drop depending on the demand and supply,” said Irshad Ahmed, Al Ittihad livestock trading.

“Currently we have only Indian and Somalian goats and the rest are sold out, which we received in very limited quantities. Pakistani breed will be in the market in the next week,” said Ahmed.

Traders say that Oxen will be in great demand this season, as people are preferring quantity of meat.“The prices for goats have shot up as well as oxen,” said Ismail Sheikh, an oxen trader in Al Qusais livestock market.

“Prices start at Dh4,000 for oxen weighing above 150kg, with prices reaching up to Dh8,000 for the bigger animals.

