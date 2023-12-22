Egypt Extends Gratitude To Malaysia For Steadfast Support Providing Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 (NNN-Bernama) - Egypt is grateful to the people and government of Malaysia for their unwavering support in helping the Palestinians in Gaza with humanitarian aid.

Following the October 23 meeting in Cairo between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the presidential directive to promptly send humanitarian aid from Malaysia to Gaza as soon as possible was issued, according to Egypt's ambassador to Malaysia, Ragai Tawfik Said Nasr.

“Malaysia is among the first countries in ASEAN to send humanitarian aid, weighing 100 tonnes for the Palestinians. You are the pioneer, and through you, I want to thank the honourable prime minister and the government of Malaysia, including the recent 60 tonnes sent for the Palestinians, which will reach the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in the coming days,”

he told Bernama after attending as a guest in

Bernama TV's daily crisis segment“The Brief”, hosted by Jessy Chahal here Thursday.



Malaysia recently sent its third delivery of the Ops Ihsan humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people, which included 60 tonnes of items, comprising medical goods, ready-to-eat food items, baby items, and items for winter use, such as mattresses and blankets.

With this third delivery, Malaysia has now sent a total of 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid, following two previous deliveries, each involving goods weighing 20 tonnes.

The envoy also discussed the Rafah border crossing, highlighting the fact that it has been open since day one between Egypt and Gaza.

Despite challenges, including bombardment on the Gaza side by Israel, Egypt facilitated the entry of aid by negotiating with Israel and investing in road paving on the Gaza side.

He noted Egypt's efforts, along with Qatar, in mediating a weeklong cease-fire in November, allowing the entry of 300 trucks during that period. Before the cease-fire, only 20 trucks were permitted.

Said Nasr highlighted that Egypt alone constitutes 75 per cent of the total aid entering Palestine among over 100 countries contributing to Palestinian relief efforts.



In related diplomatic developments, he said Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, is in Egypt currently for talks on the situation in Gaza, contributing to ongoing efforts to secure another cease-fire.

- NNN-BERNAMA