FBI Offers $10,000 Reward For Info On Missing Indian Student Mayushi Bhagat In New Jersey

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The FBI is offering a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information about a 29-year-old female student from India 'Mayushi Bhagat' who went missing from New Jersey city over four years ago, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

She was last seen leaving her apartment in Jersey City on April 29, 2019, wearing“colorful pyjama pants and a black T-shirt”. Her family reported her missing to police on May 1, 2019, the FBI Newark Field Office and the Jersey City Police Department are seeking the public's help in solving Bhagat's disappearance. The FBI is even offering a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information leading to her location or recoveryLast July, the FBI added Mayushi Bhagat's name to the list of“Missing Persons” and sought assistance from the public to help with information about her, PTI reported.

Who is Mayushi Bhagat?

Mayushi Bhagat was born in India in July 1994. She was in the United States on a student visa and was studying at the New York Institute of Technology. In an official statement, the FBI informed that she speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu. Some detectives said that she has friends in South Plainfield, New Jersey is described as 5'10” with black hair and brown eyes. She came to the United States in 2016 on an F1 student visa FBI said anyone with information about Bhagat, her whereabouts, or her disappearance, should call FBI Newark or the Jersey City Police Department, as per PTI reports.

“They could receive a reward of up to USD 10,000 for information leading to her location or recovery,” the statement issued last week said FBI has put Bhagat's 'Missing Person' poster on the“Most Wanted” page of its website under the list of“Kidnappings/Missing Persons.\"

(With PTI inputs)

