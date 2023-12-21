Turbopass Announces The Winners Of The 2023 Dealer Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / TurboPass, the leading instant verifications solution in the auto finance industry, proudly presents the winners of the 2023 Dealer of the Year Awards. These awards honor outstanding dealerships nationwide for their commitment to eliminating fraud and improving customer experience using our services.

Winners of 2023 Dealer Awards

TurboPass recognizes a 'Dealer of the Year' across seven distinct categories: National, Franchise, Independent, East, Central, and West. Additional awards are 'Newcomer of the Year' and 'Dealer Group of the Year'. These two categories celebrate dealerships that have demonstrated remarkable usage and embracement of TurboPass services in the last twelve months.

Earning the prestigious title of 'National Dealer of the Year' is Toyota of Hollywood, a long-standing TurboPass advocate. Their unwavering support, especially from Special Finance Director Max Martinez, sets a high standard for the industry.

The 'Franchise Dealer of the Year' award goes to Beaver Toyota in Cumming, GA, where TurboPass is an integral part of their dealership's success in delivering a customer-first car shopping experience. "We started TurboPass and saw how much easier it made our lives. I've been so impressed with it that I encourage every lender I work with to use the product," said Tyler Cochran, Finance Director.

In the 'Independent Dealer of the Year' category, Super Autos Doral, LLC in vibrant Hialeah, Florida, represents the 'East Coast, while Arriba Motors in Porter, Texas, shines as the winner for the Central region.

Winning 'Dealer of the Year 'on the West Coast is Quantum Auto Sales Inc in sunny Escondido, California. This dealership has redefined funding experiences through TurboPass reports.

In 2023's 'Newcomer of the Year' category, the winner is G7 Motor Sales from Winter Garden, Florida. This dealership has impressively demonstrated the impact of TurboPass reports. Quickly taking on our modern solution for collecting consumer verifications.

TurboPass CEO, Mike Jarman, extends his heartfelt congratulations to this year's recipients, stating, "We are delighted to award these outstanding dealerships for their commitment to making funding safer and faster. Each of these dealers has exemplified a commitment to excellence, truly setting them apart, and we are proud to have them as dealer partners."

In other announcements, TurboPass now has 9,000 signed customers, growing in other verticals such as direct-consumer lending and property management. By the end of the year, TurboPass expects to have reached the milestone of 500,000 reports requested.

TurboPass remains dedicated to dealerships nationwide, enabling them to streamline verifications, and fortify fraud prevention measures. We extend our sincere gratitude to all our dealer customers for their partnership throughout 2023 and eagerly anticipate another year of collaboration in the ever-evolving automotive finance landscape.

TurboPass Corporation is a financial technology software company based in Austin, Texas focused on automation, Saas, and Cloud-based solutions for automotive dealerships, banks, and Finance Companies across North America. .

