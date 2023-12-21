Ukrainian, U.S. Nuclear Regulators Deepening Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine and the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (US NRC) signed a memorandum that provides for deepening of cooperation.

This was reported by the SNRIU press service, Ukrinform reports.

"The memorandum provides for the continuation and deepening of cooperation, exchange of experience and interaction between the regulatory authorities of Ukraine and the United States on issues of regulation and supervision of the safety and security of nuclear installations and radioactive materials, the application of guarantees, environmental impact of nuclear installations and radioactive materials," reads the report.

The document envisages studying the US practice of assessing the safety of NPP sites, in particular the placement of small modular reactors, in order to revise and update the relevant regulatory requirements of Ukraine.

In addition, the development of safety assessment guidelines for dismantling the «Shelter» facility structures under the New Safe Confinement is planned; development of safety assessment methodology for packaging kits for transportation of radioactive materials; modernization of the accounting system for ionizing radiation sources; etc.

One of the areas of cooperation will also be the study of the experience of US NRC regulatory activities in decommissioning uranium mining and processing facilities.

As reported, in September, SNRIU and the UK Office for Nuclear Regulation agreed on cooperation, which includes information exchange.