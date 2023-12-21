Little Kitchen Academy Expands To St. Albert In Alberta, Canada, Opening Enrollment For Second School In The Province

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brian Curin, CEO/CMO & Co-FounderEDMONTON, AB, CANADA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages 3 through 18, today opens public enrollment for LKA St. Albert. The second location in the province will open its doors to students in January. LKA St. Albert will be opened by Roshani Pawar and Chetan Bahl who have strong experience with franchising and providing community support as owners of Heart to Home Meals in Edmonton since 2016, and partners in a STEAM-centric childcare center in Stony Plain. Enrollment is now open for Winter Sessions for LKA St. Albert located at 1115 St Albert Trail #630, St. Albert, AB T8N 7X6, Canada.“We have been thrilled to see families in Edmonton embrace Little Kitchen Academy at our Ellerslie location and we are excited to open another school so more families in the area can benefit from the program,” said Roshani Pawar, Franchise Owner of LKA Edmonton Ellerslie and LKA St. Albert.Little Kitchen Academy was founded by Montessori-trained culinary innovator Felicity Curin, her husband, proven global branding, franchise expert and serial entrepreneur, Brian Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur, Praveen Varshney, to empower children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives and those around them.“Roshani and Chetan are amazing people, and we are fortunate to leverage their wealth of experience as we work together to create a more educated, independent, and healthier society,” said Brian Curin, CEO/CMO & Co-Founder of Little Kitchen Academy.LKA's Montessori-inspired environment is designed to support the growth and development of each child during 3-hour classes. Instructors show the students how to safely use tools and prepare recipes but step back to closely observe the independent work, only stepping in when deemed appropriate. This approach enables students to learn at their own pace while they acquire practical life skills that foster independence, confidence, and socialization. LKA further empowers students to develop healthy eating habits, apply age-appropriate math and science skills in real-world settings, and embrace practices such as composting. The curriculum also introduces the concept of philanthropy to help children make socially conscious contributions to the world through its global philanthropic initiative,“How Can I Help,” a program that empowers students to learn about giving back and making a difference by putting the choice in their hands to support one of three notable causes.Enroll now at littlekitchenacademyAbout Little Kitchen AcademyTo families seeking educationally enriching activities for their children ages 3-18, Little Kitchen Academy is the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. The concept was created by Felicity Curin, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, her husband, proven global branding, franchise expert and serial entrepreneur, Brian Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society. True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with AeroGarden,BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Emeco, Iron Chef Cat Cora, Küssi, PRISE Inc., and Welcome Industries. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are in Los Angeles, California, and Vancouver, B.C.For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy or join its communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

