17-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Delhi; 3 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by three individuals, including two juveniles, over a minor scuffle in Delhi's Dwarka area, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Rupak Gautam.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that on December 17, an information regarding admission of "brought dead" patient Rupak Gautam at DDU Hospital was received at Dabri police station.

"The deceased was having a stab wound on his thigh," said the DCP.

During the probe, it was found that he was stabbed with a knife by three accused during a scuffle.

"It was the result of a minor scuffle that took place between Gautam and both the parties dispersed from that place," said the DCP.

Later, the accused returned with his father Lakhan Singh and his brother.

"Gautam and the accused all reside in the same neighbourhood. All three accused including the father and his sons, who are minors, have been apprehended," the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/pgh