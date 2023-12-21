Adipurush To The Lady Killer; 7 Worst Rated Indian Movies Of 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Exploring the year-end list as 2023 draws to a close, let's delve into the lowest-rated Indian films, spanning from Adipurush to The Lady Killer.

The lady killer is a crime thriller starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. It's rated just 1.5 on IMDb.

Nawazuddin starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru' is a romantic comedy directed by Sai Kabir. It is rated 3.3 on IMDb

Adipurush a film based on Indian epic Ramayana faced a lot of criticism on its release. Directed by Om Raut, the movie has an IMDb rating of 3.9/10

Shehzada is a remake of Telugu film. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. It is rated 4.5 on IMDb

It is an action thriller directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj starring starring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen and Radhika Madan. It is rated 5.5 on IMDb.

It is an Indian language mystery thriller starring Nawazzudin Siddique and Bhumi Pednekar. It is rated 5.6/10 on IMDb

A comedy drama strring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead which is rated 5.7/10 on IMDb.