Gilavar Photo Club Awards Winners Of Baku 2023 Photo Contest

Gilavar Photo Club has announced the winners of the Baku 2023
International Photo Contest.
The photo competition was held for the fifth time in a row with
the special permission of the International Federation of
Photographic Art, the International Association of Art
Photographers, the Society of American Photographers, the Global
Union of Photographers and the Turkish Silla Art Palace, Azernews reports.
Around 4,435 photos were submitted to the competition by 304
photographers from 58 countries.
The submitted photos on free color, free black and white, people
and travel themes were evaluated by a jury consisting of four
people from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Poland and Serbia.
The assessment was conducted within the framework of the rules
and conditions of international photography organizations.
Chairman of Gilavar Photo Club Rashad Mehdiyev said that the
main goal in holding such international photo contests is to create
opportunities for Azerbaijani photographers to participate in
prestigious competitions and to promote the country.
Gold, silver and bronze medals, special ribbons and diplomas
will be presented to the best of the photo contest. An electronic
catalog with photos of the winners will be prepared.
Six photographers distinguished themselves in the Baku 2023
International Photo Contest. Nurlan Tahirli won one gold medal and
one diploma, Valery Khlizov two bronze medals and one ribbon of
honor, Karim Abbasov- two ribbons of honor, Teymur Mammadov,
Nadejda Javadova and Ruslan Hajizade-one ribbon of honor.
As a result, Azerbaijani photographers received a total of ten
awards, including three medals.
Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims at discovering and
supporting talented photographers.
2023 marks the fifth anniversary of the photo club that promotes
photography art in the country and beyond its borders.
The club's participants are actively engaged in local and
international photo contests.
Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the
International Association of Art Photographers.
In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official
representative at the association.
