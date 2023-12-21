Gilavar Photo Club Awards Winners Of Baku 2023 Photo Contest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Gilavar Photo Club has announced the winners of the Baku 2023 International Photo Contest.

The photo competition was held for the fifth time in a row with the special permission of the International Federation of Photographic Art, the International Association of Art Photographers, the Society of American Photographers, the Global Union of Photographers and the Turkish Silla Art Palace, Azernews reports.

Around 4,435 photos were submitted to the competition by 304 photographers from 58 countries.

The submitted photos on free color, free black and white, people and travel themes were evaluated by a jury consisting of four people from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Poland and Serbia.

The assessment was conducted within the framework of the rules and conditions of international photography organizations.

Chairman of Gilavar Photo Club Rashad Mehdiyev said that the main goal in holding such international photo contests is to create opportunities for Azerbaijani photographers to participate in prestigious competitions and to promote the country.

Gold, silver and bronze medals, special ribbons and diplomas will be presented to the best of the photo contest. An electronic catalog with photos of the winners will be prepared.

Six photographers distinguished themselves in the Baku 2023 International Photo Contest. Nurlan Tahirli won one gold medal and one diploma, Valery Khlizov two bronze medals and one ribbon of honor, Karim Abbasov- two ribbons of honor, Teymur Mammadov, Nadejda Javadova and Ruslan Hajizade-one ribbon of honor.

As a result, Azerbaijani photographers received a total of ten awards, including three medals.

Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims at discovering and supporting talented photographers.

2023 marks the fifth anniversary of the photo club that promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers.

In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official representative at the association.