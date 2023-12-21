Head Coach Of 'FC Qarabag' Wishes To Hold More Games In Azerbaijan's Khankendi

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. As a team, we would like to make it to the finals and hold our games in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Head coach of 'FC Qarabag' Gurban Gurbanov said at a press conference after the match of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup, Trend reports.

