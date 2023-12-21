Modi responds to US accusations over Khalistan activist killing scheme

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded for the first time to the allegations made by United States prosecutors regarding an Indian official's involvement in a murder plot targeting New York-based Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The plot, uncovered by the FBI earlier this year, has sparked diplomatic tensions between the two countries.



In an exclusive interview with the Financial Times, Modi sought to downplay the diplomatic implications of the United States indictment, emphasizing the importance of security and counterterrorism cooperation in the partnership between India and the United States. The Indian leader stated, "I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries."



Modi further asserted that there is "strong bipartisan support" in India for strengthening ties with the United States, highlighting the maturity and stability of the partnership. The comments come in the wake of heightened scrutiny following reports that Washington issued a stern warning to New Delhi regarding the alleged plot to assassinate Pannun, a lawyer and separatist leader advocating for the creation of Khalistan—a separate state for Sikh people to be carved out of India.



Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, designated a "terrorist" by India, leads the organization "Sikhs for Justice," which is banned in the country. Last month, the United States Justice Department charged 52-year-old Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who allegedly attempted to recruit a hitman to assassinate Pannun in June. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic and awaits deportation to the United States . The indictment revealed that Gupta and others collaborated with an unnamed Indian government official, orchestrating the assassination attempt from New Delhi.



The unfolding situation raises questions about the potential impact on diplomatic relations between India and the United States and underscores the complex nature of international relations when sensitive issues like separatism and alleged state-sponsored actions come to the forefront. As the investigation progresses and legal proceedings unfold, the repercussions for bilateral ties will be closely monitored by observers and policymakers alike.



