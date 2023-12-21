Minister Reports Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan, Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum dedicated to the
100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev and the Republic of Turkiye held
in Baku on December 21, Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov stated
that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the economic
sphere is not limited to bilateral relations, Azernews reports.
''We also realise mega projects contributing to regional
development and security.''
The density of relations between the two countries is also
reflected in the figures, the minister said.
Minister Jabbarov added that "Turkiye is the main trade partner
of Azerbaijan. In the first 11 months of this year, trade turnover
between our countries amounted to 7.2 billion dollars, which is 33
percent more than in the corresponding period of last year. Exports
increased by more than 52 percent and amounted to 5.1 billion
dollars".
Miikail Jabbarov emphasised that Turkiye ranks first in terms of
Azerbaijan's investments in foreign countries. This clearly shows
the level of development of investment partnerships between our
countries.
The Minister noted that from 1995 to the first six months of 2023,
our country has invested 19.9 billion dollars in brotherly
Turkey.
"We can proudly say that megaprojects implemented on the joint
initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan and Turkey,
contributing to regional development and security, are of global
significance. Effective cooperation in the energy sector, signed
documents, successfully implemented joint initiatives, and projects
further strengthen the positions of our countries in the
international arena." "Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline,
Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, Southern Gas Corridor, and TANAP
projects are of great importance in the formation of energy
infrastructure between Europe and Asia."
Touching upon the topic of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline,
which was laid in Nakhchivan in September this year with the
participation of the heads of state of both countries, the minister
emphasised that construction works on the project are currently
ongoing.
"This project is another example of Azerbaijani-Turkish
brotherhood. The realisation of cooperation opportunities in the
field of renewable and green energy is one of the important
directions of mutually beneficial partnerships. Within the
framework of Azerbaijan's cooperation with foreign investors, it is
possible in the future to export energy obtained as a result of the
realisation of alternative and renewable energy projects to the
countries of the region, including Turkey and Europe," the minister
added.
The Economy Minister also stated that the plan to build the
Kars-Nakhchivan railroad should be seen as the creation of a new
branch of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route).
He noted that the road, which will pass through the territory of
Zangilan, Iran, Nakhchivan and again through Turkey, will further
strengthen our partnership in the field of transportation.
