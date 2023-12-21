Charyn Canyon To Altai Mountains: 7 Natural Wonders Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kazakhstan, the world's largest landlocked nation, captivates with its diverse natural wonders. From the mesmerizing Charyn Canyon to the breathtaking Altai Mountains, the country boasts a tapestry of landscapes. Explore the surreal Bektau-Ata rocks, the submerged forest of Kaindy Lake, and the iconic Borovoe National Park

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's gem, dazzles with diverse landscapes. From Charyn Canyon's grandeur to Altai Mountains' majesty, nature's masterpiece unfolds

Charyn Canyon is referred to as Grand Canyon's little brother, is known for its stunning rock formations, colorful striations, and unique shapes carved by the Charyn River

The Kazakhstani portion of the Altai is characterized by breathtaking landscapes, including snow-capped peaks, pristine lakes, and diverse flora and fauna

Formed after an earthquake in 1911 triggered a landslide that blocked the gorge. Subsequent rainwater filled the valley. Partially submerged spruce trees in water is mesmerizing

The area is known for its surreal landscapes, with large, weathered rocks and unusual geological formations

The park features a combination of lakes, forested hills, and unique rock formations. The iconic 'Zhumbaktas' rock is shaped like a Sphinx

Located in the Mangystau region, Mauiyt Qumuqasy, also known as the Valley of the Balls, is known for its mysterious spherical rock formations

Lake Sabyndykol, one of the park's highlights, is surrounded by picturesque hills and offers opportunities for outdoor activities