AED 2.6 billion the value of real estate transactions in Sharjah during November 2023

(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Sharjah-December-2023

According to the monthly real estate transactions report issued by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the volume of real estate transactions in the various regions and cities of Sharjah has reached AED 2.6 billion during November 2023. Moreover, the total number of transactions was 4,079, while the total volume of the area traded in sales transactions reached 10.6 million square feet during the same period.

Such results confirm that the Emirate of Sharjah is a preferred destination for foreign and Arab investors due to the safe and attractive investment environment provided for business, which is evident in the continuous increase in foreign investments in the country across all sectors, especially the real estate sector. In addition, Sharjah offers new projects with competitive prices and various facilities, all of which contribute to meeting the aspirations of various segments, whether those looking for profit and investment opportunities, or those planning to reside in the emirate.

Classification of transactions

Statistics from the report revealed that the total number of transactions has reached 4,079, with the number of sales transactions reaching 822, representing 20.2% of the total number of transactions. Additionally, the number of mortgage transactions was 327, representing 8% of the total number of transactions with a value of AED 434.5 million. As for the remaining trading transactions, they amounted to 2,930, representing 71.8% of the total number of transactions.

Sales transactions in 102 areas

The Sales transactions took place in 102 areas distributed across the various regions of Sharjah. These properties included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural real estate. As for the type of real estate, 330 lands were traded, and built-in land transactions amounted to 256, while the number of transactions for sub-divided towers reached 236, out of the total number of sales transactions.

Muwailih Commercial continues to lead

The report also revealed that “Muwailih Commercial” area topped the list of areas with the highest number of sales transactions, reaching 130 transactions, followed by “Al-Mazairah” area with 77 transactions, “Al-Khan” area with 50 transactions, and "Rawdat Al-Qart" area with 44 transactions.

As for the most active areas in terms of trading volume, “Muwailih Commercial” area also took the lead, with a trading volume of AED 159.2 million, followed by “Al-Sajaa Industrial” area with AED 146.2 million, “Al-Khan” area with AED 66 million, and “Al-Majaz 3” area with AED 61.6 millions of trading volume.

In the Central Region, “Al-Madina Al-Qasimia” had the highest number of transactions and trading volume with 35 transactions and AED 16.8 million trading volume.

As for the city of Khor Fakkan, “Hayawa 4” district topped the list with 6 transactions, and a trading volume of AED 7.1 million.

Finally, in the city of Kalba, “Sur Kalba Commercial” came first in terms of the number of transactions, with 6 transactions, while “Al-Turaif 5” area was the highest area in terms of real estate trading volume, which reached AED 1.8 million.





MENAFN21122023005264011820ID1107638789