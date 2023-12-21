Biman Eyeing Dhaka-Rome Flights By March 2024: MD And CEO

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines is planning to commence Dhaka-Rome flights from March 2024, said the carrier's Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim while addressing the ATJFB dialogue, organised by the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum of Bangladesh, at Biman Aviation Training Centre in the capital on December 21.

Already the national carrier has appointed a GSA in Italy while ground-handling has been finalised too, informed Biman's Director of Marketing Mohammad Salahuddin while speaking at the dialogue.



It may be mentioned here that Biman used to operate Dhaka-Rome flights earlier, however, discontinued it after 2009.

Now it will be resumed, stressed the Marketing Director, adding,“We can fly directly to Italy's Rome as well as through another country. We are studying it.”

“It will take 9-10 hours to reach Rome directly,” he also mentioned.

Speaking of possible transit points, Salahuddin mentioned Kuwait or Dubai. However, it is not finalised, he expressed.

ATJFB President Md Tanzim Anwar moderated the dialogue while General Secretary Ziaul Haque Sabuj delivered the welcome speech.

Senior officials of Biman and other ATJFB members were also present at the dialogue.

