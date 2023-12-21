Fire Breaks Out In Gopaldas Building In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) A massive fire broke out on the 11th floor of Gopaldas building in Delhi's Connaught Place on Thursday, a fire department official said.
According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the call regarding blaze was received at 12.56 p.m.
"A total of 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the site so far. Fire broke out at the 11 floor," said Garg.
More details are awaited.
--IANS
ssh/svn
MENAFN21122023000231011071ID1107638727
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.